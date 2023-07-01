Mixed trends in demands witnessed in Kolkata tea auction

Mixed trends in demand for different categories of tea were witnessed during the auction held on June 27, 28 and 30, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Saturday. CTC leaf and Dust tea registered a rise in demand while Orthodox leaf and Darjeeling leaf recorded the opposite, he said. Total offerings and the total demand for all categories of tea were lower than the last auction, he said. The total demand declined further moderately by 1.01 per cent along with a reduced total quantity offered during the current session, the official added. According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 1,50,864 packages (44,39,943 kg) comprising 62,590 packages of CTC leaf, 55,726 packages of orthodox, 2,784 packages of Darjeeling leaf, and 29,764 packages of dust tea. CTC leaf met good demand and a total of 13,90,351 kg of different categories were sold at a higher average price of Rs 242.74 per kg as compared to last week. Around 17.66 per cent of the total demand was marked for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg level while 47.67 per cent was recorded above Rs 250 per kg. Western India supported well on liquoring teas while TCPL registered improved inquiry. Hindustan Unilever saw fair support while exporters operated on fannings. Other internals marked good support. Orthodox offerings saw fair demand at a medium price range and 10,51,145 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 227.25 per kg. About 15.48 per cent of the total demand was witnessed at below Rs 150 per kg and 27.4 per cent was observed at a higher price level. The medium variety scored near about 57.12 per cent. Middle East marked fair support, CIS operated actively while Hindustan Unilever operated selectively. Darjeeling leaf met with poor demand and a total of 28,364 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 329.68 per kg. Around 24.44 per cent of the total demand was marked at above Rs 500 per kg while 43.86 per cent was claimed at a lower price range. Exporters operated selectively, TCPL saw fair support and local dealers and other internals were the mainstay. There was a good demand for dust offerings this week and 7,53,048 kg of different quality were sold at an average price of Rs 239.81 per kg. Around 14.02 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 52.2 per cent was observed at above Rs 250 per kg, the data said. Western India operated on better teas and TCPL registered fair inquiry on medium variety. Hindustan Unilever and South Indian packeteers showed good support while other internals marked fair support. The number of buyers for CTC, orthodox, Darjeeling leaf, and dust tea was 145, 110, 65, and 70 respectively during this session, the official data said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)