Delhi Police arrest building owner after man dies due to collapse of factory ceiling

The officer said a case was registered under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against him.

Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police have arrested the owner of a house after a 55-year-old man died, and his co-worker got injured when the second-floor ceiling of a factory in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area collapsed on them. The arrested accused has been identified as Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar.

As per the police official, they arrested Singh on Friday. The officer said a case was registered under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against him.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the workers were in the factory. Two persons sustained injuries, a senior police officer said. The injured ones were rushed to a nearby ESIC hospital where Shatrughan Chand, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was declared brought dead

"On June 28 around 7.00 PM, information from ESIC hospital was received at PS Anand Parbat about a brought dead person and another injured person due to the collapse of the 2nd-floor ceiling in a factory located at Gali no 6 Industrial area of Anand Parbat. On getting information enquiry officer rushed to ESIC hospital and it came to know that Shatrughan Chand has died," the police said on Friday. Police further informed that a factory was running inside the building and the deceased was working there as a worker. (ANI)

