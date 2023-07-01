Left Menu

Delhi Cong prez seeks time with CM to discuss power tarrif hike

The monthly electricity bills of the majority of domestic consumers in Delhi who use more than 200 and up to 600 units will be hiked by up to Rs 265 due to an increase in the power purchase adjustment cost PPAC levied by discoms, officials said earlier.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sought time to discuss the issue of hike in power tariff in the national capital. ''A delegation of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee would like to meet you to apprise you of the concerns of Delhiites, who are troubled by the increase in electricity bills by your government in Delhi,'' the letter read.

''We hope that considering the seriousness of the situation, you will meet the delegation of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (on Sunday or Monday),'' it added.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress had also staged a demonstration against the AAP government in Delhi over a hike in power tariffs. The monthly electricity bills of the majority of domestic consumers in Delhi – who use more than 200 and up to 600 units – will be hiked by up to Rs 265 due to an increase in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) levied by discoms, officials said earlier. The hike in the PPAC surcharge by the discoms was allowed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, the officials said.

