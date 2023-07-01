Left Menu

Punjab: BSF jawans recover plastic bottles with 1 kg heroin floating on Sutlej River

Border Security Force jawans on Saturday recovered two plastic bottles containing heroin floating on the Sutlej river near the bordering villages in Firozpur, Punjab, said an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 17:36 IST
Punjab: BSF jawans recover plastic bottles with 1 kg heroin floating on Sutlej River
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force jawans on Saturday recovered two plastic bottles containing heroin floating on the Sutlej river near the bordering villages in Firozpur, Punjab, said an official statement. "On 01st July 2023 at about 1130 hrs, alert Border Security Force troops on border observed suspicious articles flowing with the stream of Satluj river in the area near bordering village-Rao-ke, Distt - Ferozepur. Troops immediately managed to bring the suspected floating articles to the river bank," said a statement issued by the BSF Punjab Frontier.

The statement further added that the article consisted of a consignment of two plastic bottles filled with heroin that weighed approximately 1.5 kg. "Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers", said the official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023