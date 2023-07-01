Punjab: BSF jawans recover plastic bottles with 1 kg heroin floating on Sutlej River

Border Security Force jawans on Saturday recovered two plastic bottles containing heroin floating on the Sutlej river near the bordering villages in Firozpur, Punjab, said an official statement. "On 01st July 2023 at about 1130 hrs, alert Border Security Force troops on border observed suspicious articles flowing with the stream of Satluj river in the area near bordering village-Rao-ke, Distt - Ferozepur. Troops immediately managed to bring the suspected floating articles to the river bank," said a statement issued by the BSF Punjab Frontier.

The statement further added that the article consisted of a consignment of two plastic bottles filled with heroin that weighed approximately 1.5 kg. "Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers", said the official statement. (ANI)

