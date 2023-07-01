"Focus should be on peace," says BJP Manipur president Sharda Devi on Rahul Gandhi's visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president A Sharda Devi on Saturday appreciated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence-hit Manipur. "In the current situation, I appreciate Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. However, the focus should be on solving the situation and bringing back peace. The issue should not be politicised," Sharda Devi said.

On Thursday Rahul Gandhi visited relief camps in Churachandpur district, and at Moirang in Bishnupur district and also met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Friday in Imphal. The BJP state president also said that the people of Manipur have faith in Chief Minister Biren Singh.

"The people have come out supporting the Chief Minister because they have faith that the situation will improve. People believe that if the situation is not controlled this time, it might go out of hand," Sharda Devi added. "The current situation in the state is the result of the doings of the previous government. The public has full trust in CM Biren's government," she further stated.

Earlier on Friday, there were speculations relating to his resignation after which Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said he will not resign from his post "at this crucial juncture". "At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister has come under repeated attack from the opposition, particularly the Congress, over the law and order situation in the state. Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence for nearly two months. Congress and some groups in the state have demanded Biren Singh's resignation. Earlier today, hundreds of women gathered near the residence of the Manipur Chief Minister to display their support for him. The CM also came outside his residence in Imphal and waved to people.

Internet services continue to be suspended in the state and a curfew is in force in some areas. Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

