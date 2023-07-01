Left Menu

Sikkim CM announces compensation for death of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said cattle rearers who lost cows, pigs and other livestock due to Lumpy Skin Disease LSD earlier this year will get compensation. Addressing a function to mark Gwala Diwas at Jorethang town in South Sikkim, the CM said 2000 Holstein breed cows will be distributed among cattle rearers to boost milk production in the state.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 17:59 IST
Sikkim CM announces compensation for death of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease
Prem Singh Tamang Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said cattle rearers who lost cows, pigs and other livestock due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) earlier this year will get compensation. LSD had struck Namchi, Pakyong and Soreng districts a few months ago in which a large number of livestock were killed. The animal husbandry and veterinary services department had taken several measures to contain the spread of the disease. Addressing a function to mark Gwala Diwas at Jorethang town in South Sikkim, the CM said 2000 Holstein breed cows will be distributed among cattle rearers to boost milk production in the state. He said 40 milk collection centres, each at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, will be constructed from next year to improve procurement. He also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the best milk cooperative society in the state from this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023