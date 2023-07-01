Left Menu

Amid rains and choppy seas, Goa's traditional fishermen rely on casting net or 'paghel'

If the stock is good, we sell some of it, he said.His colleague Yogesh Mangueshkar, who ventures into the sea during fair weather with a canoe, also uses the casting net, though he rued that not many know how to use it effectively.The fishing business has been taken over by mechanized trawlers.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:01 IST
Amid rains and choppy seas, Goa's traditional fishermen rely on casting net or 'paghel'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Traditional fishermen in Goa are relying on the casting net, called 'paghel' locally, to ply their trade as monsoon rains and winds as well as choppy seas make the deployment of canoes impossible.

Though the fishing ban during this season does not apply to them, several traditional fishermen said the sea was not conducive for fishing at the moment and the wait for calmer seas will go on till August.

The casting net, also called a throw net, is a circular net with small weights around its edge.

''We can't wait for the sea to calm down. The traditional and safe methods of fishing comes handy for us during this time,” said Sanjay Pereira, a fisherman from Nauxi village, on the outskirts of Panaji.

''We cannot use the gill net during the monsoon. We catch fish using casting net and it is enough to feed our families. If the stock is good, we sell some of it,'' he said.

His colleague Yogesh Mangueshkar, who ventures into the sea during fair weather with a canoe, also uses the casting net, though he rued that not many know how to use it effectively.

''The fishing business has been taken over by mechanized trawlers. The number of Goans in this industry is also reducing,'' Mangueshkar said.

Pereira said the state fisheries department was not encouraging them enough, due to which revenue from the business was dipping.

''The government should help traditional fishermen as they have been continuing with this profession for centuries. Even my future generations will take up fishing,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023