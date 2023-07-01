Ukraine's Zelenskiy says 'serious threat' remains at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Saturday that a "serious threat" remained at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said that Russia was "technically ready" to provoke a localized explosion at the facility.
Zelenskiy cited Ukrainian intelligence as the source of his information. He called for greater international attention to the situation at the facility in southeastern Ukraine, which is Europe's largest nuclear plant.
