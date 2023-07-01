PM Modi interacts with tribal community, self-help groups in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with leaders of the tribal community, self-help groups, leaders of PESA committees and captains of village football clubs in Pakaria, Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier today, PM Modi also launched National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission and also kickstarted the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh.

The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was announced in the Union Budget 2023. This will be implemented in 278 districts of 17 high-focused states in the country namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, the release said. The ceremony for the distribution of Ayushman cards was organised at Urban bodies, Gram panchayats and Development Blocks across the state. The Ayushman card distribution campaign is a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of reaching out to every beneficiary to ensure 100 per cent saturation of welfare schemes.

During the programme, Prime Minister also spoke about Rani Durgavati, who was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century. She is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals. Earlier on June 27, PM flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal. (ANI)

