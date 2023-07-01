Left Menu

Royal Enfield sales rise 26 pc in Jun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:02 IST
Royal Enfield sales rise 26 pc in Jun
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Enfield on Saturday said its total sales increased by 26 per cent to 77,109 units in June.

The company dispatched 61,407 units to dealers in June 2022.

Domestic sales rose 34 per cent to 67,495 units compared to 50,265 units in the year-ago period, the bike maker said in a statement.

Exports, however, declined to 9,614 units last month from 11,142 units in June 2022.

''Our recent products continue to perform well across India and International markets, and we are optimistic that our exciting line-up of motorcycles will definitely enthral the pure motorcycling enthusiasts across the globe,'' Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023