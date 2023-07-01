Left Menu

First consignment of methanol sent from Assam to Bangladesh

The first consignment of methanol to Bangladesh from Assam was flagged off on Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The consignment was sent from Assam Petrochemical Plant (APL) in Namrup.

"We are one step closer to establishing Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals. Today, we flagged off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemical Plant, which was inaugurated by Hon PM in April '23," Sarma tweeted.

He said the state government is investing substantially in the petrochemical sector by increasing its stake in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and investing in new projects of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 500 TPD (tonnes per day) plant of APL on April 14 and it has started producing methanol, he said.

Sarma said upcoming projects include APL's 200 TPD formalin plant and NRL's bio fuel plant, among others.

