GST revenue collection rises 12 pc Year-on-Year to Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June

The gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection of India in the month of June stood at Rs 1,61,497 crore, 12 per cent higher than the revenue collected in the same month last year, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:40 IST
GST revenue collection rises 12 pc Year-on-Year to Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection of India in the month of June stood at Rs 1,61,497 crore, 12 per cent higher than the revenue collected in the same month last year, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday. "The gross GST revenue collected in the month of June, 2023 is Rs 1,61,497 crore of which CGST is Rs 31,013 crore, SGST is Rs 38,292 crore, IGST is Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods). The government has settled Rs 36,224 crore to CGST and Rs 30,269 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of June 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 67,237 crore for CGST and Rs 68,561 crore for the SGST," said Ministry of Finance.

It is for the fourth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark. The average monthly gross GST collection for the first quarter of the FY22, FY23 and FY24 are Rs 1.10 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs 1.69 lakh crore, respectively.

During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

