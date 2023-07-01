Left Menu

Youth Congress holds candlelight march to pay tribute to those killed in Manipur violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:46 IST
Youth Congress holds candlelight march to pay tribute to those killed in Manipur violence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a candlelight march here on Saturday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Lashing out at the Centre, IYC national president Srinivas BV alleged that the prime minister ''hasn't issued a statement even as several people lost their lives” in the clashes.

''It has been more than 50 days since Manipur violence. Hundreds of people have been killed, thousands have been displaced, but the prime minister did not break his silence and didn't even appeal for peace,'' Srinivas alleged.

The IYC, the youth wing of the Congress, has urged the Centre to seize arms from all militant groups in Manipur, replace the state's chief minister and enhance the relief package for the affected people.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023