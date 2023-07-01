Left Menu

If Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, communal violence will end in country: Congress' Gourav Vallabh

After Amit Shah took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Saturday hit out at the Home Minister and said that if Rahul becomes Prime Minister, then communal violence will end in the country.

Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Amit Shah took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Saturday hit out at the Home Minister and said that if Rahul becomes Prime Minister, then communal violence will end in the country. Talking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "If Rahul Gandhi Ji becomes the PM of this country, then he will open 'Shop of Love'. Brotherhood will increase in his regime. Communal violence will end in the country."

Vallabh further said that the Constitutional and Democratic regime will return to the country. "He (Rahul Gandhi) will discuss inflation and unemployment and will find ways to resolve it", he added. Slamming Shah, Gourav Vallabh said, "In which jail is Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi placed in the country? In which jail is Vijay Mallya? Why doesn't Amit Shah tell the Country where all the fraudsters who looted money from our Country are placed? Amit Shah ji, please tell this country which jail are they placed in."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that if Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, scams and corruption will become the destiny of India. "Meanwhile, if Narendra Modi and BJP are re-elected, fraudsters will go behind bars", the HM said in Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

