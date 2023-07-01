Himachal Pradesh reports seven new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday. It said that no death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases currently stand at 11. Earlier this year in April, the HP state government decided to make wearing masks mandatory in hospitals amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

A presentation of the Covid preparedness in the state was given by the health department at the state Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has also appealed to the people not to panic as the virus is mild. Earlier this year in February, Himachal Pradesh recorded zero Covid cases, and the state Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil congratulated the whole state for becoming 'Covid Free'.

Talking to ANI, the Minister said, "I would like to greet all health workers, doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and sanitation workers and all administrative staff, police in the state and all people of the state who contributed during the pandemic. "Now we are Covid Free because as of yesterday, there has not been even a single case of COVID in the state for the second consecutive day," he added.

He further called that the moment a relief for everyone in the state after a bad phase. "People in the country have seen the bad phase during the pandemic, labourers had to face problems. I have seen examples in a family where only one or two survived out of six family members," he said. (ANI)

