Transfer of funds through Direct Benefit Transfer for feeding, nurturing cows to begin on July 10: Yogi govt

The Yogi government on Saturday decided to make payments for the feeding and nurturing of cows at both active and under-construction cow shelters as well as the shelters' maintenance in the state through Go-Ashray Portal using Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The information was provided in a presentation during a video conference with Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra.

The payment for the month of July will be made through DBT only, and the process of fund transfer through DBT will commence on July 10 and data for approx 6,000 shelters has been uploaded, the release stated. According to the information available, "The data for 5,919 cow shelters has been uploaded and locked on the Go-Ashray portal. On July 5, training for master trainers for DBT will take place, while on July 7, training for all relevant Block Development Officers, Gram Panchayat, Development Officers, and Accountants will be conducted."

Similarly, the process of Aadhaar feeding, and account verification of delivery participants is going on, and the process for transfer of funds through the DBT process will start on July 10. The Chief Secretary was informed that Aadhaar feeding is very less in Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Jaunpur, Farrukhabad, Meerut, Jalaun, Bahraich, and Fatehpur. Meanwhile, many shelters in Hapur, Firozabad, Agra, Banda and Gorakhpur are operated by the same NGO with a single account number. Notably, a separate account for each shelter is required for DBT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)