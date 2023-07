BRIEF-Elon Musk Says To Address Extreme Levels Of Data Scraping & System Manipulation, Twitter Has Applied Certain Temporary Limits

* ELON MUSK SAYS TO ADDRESS EXTREME LEVELS OF DATA SCRAPING & SYSTEM MANIPULATION, TWITTER HAS APPLIED CERTAIN TEMPORARY LIMITS

* ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER VERIFIED ACCOUNTS ARE LIMITED TO READING 6000 POSTS PER DAY * ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER UNVERIFIED ACCOUNTS ARE LIMITED TO 600 POSTS PER DAY

* ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER NEW UNVERIFIED ACCOUNTS ARE LIMITED TO 300 POSTS PER DAY Source text: https://bit.ly/46v2VHk

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)