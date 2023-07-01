Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid a courtesy call to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. During the meeting, CM Dhami requested the Defence Minister to dissolve the Cantonment Boards in Ranikhet and Lansdowne and transfer the areas outside the military stations to the state administration.

The Chief Minister also requested to transfer 4 acres of NRTO land for the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport. The state government is ready to provide alternative land to NRTO. He further appealed to the Defence Minister to allow the State Government to use Joshimath and Dharchula Army helipads for operating Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) services.

The Chief Minister has given about one acre of B-3 Defense located in the cantonment as an alternative due to the evacuation of the sub-office being operated under a temporary arrangement on the land provided on lease by the Uttarakhand sub-area in Garhi Cantt, Cantonment Complex, Dehradun. It was also requested to consider shifting the sub-panel office on the land. The Uttarakhand CM is on a three-day Delhi tour. Officials said Dhami's trip to Delhi is significant because the head of the committee on the Uniform Civil Code recently announced that it had prepared a draft of the report on UCC.

"In view of UCC, this visit of the Chief Minister to Delhi is considered very important, because yesterday, retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the chairman of the committee on UCC, said that the draft of the committee on UCC has been prepared," said the officials. Earlier on June 30, the draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand was complete and the report of the expert Committee along with the draft code printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand.

This announcement was made by the Expert Committee, which was appointed last year to work on the Uniform Civil Code. The report will go to the state Cabinet and it will decide whether to table it in the state legislature, the committee informed.

The five-member committee was formed last year headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to prepare a draft on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Chairman (retired Supreme Court Justice) Ranjana Prakash Desai is a former judge of the Supreme Court. (ANI)

