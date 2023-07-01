Union Minister Sonowal launches campaign to transform 75 iconic lighthouses into tourism spots in India

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday launched a campaign to transform 75 historic lighthouses into tourism spots when he inaugurated three revamped lighthouses in Dwarka, Gopnath and Veraval that were transformed into tourist destinations. As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, "The historic lighthouses were renovated with adequate facilities to act as tourist spots. This marks the beginning of the campaign by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) to transform 75 historic lighthouses across India into tourism spots. This is in line with the visionary approach of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to transform India's distinctive lighthouses into captivating tourism sites.

The initiative aims to showcase the rich culture, significance, and allure of these magnificent structures whereby they can propel prospect of tourism and power local economy. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "It is a historic moment as we launch a campaign to transform India's iconic lighthouses as potential tourism spots propelling the economies of scale locally as well as boosting tourism sector of India. Our dynamic leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the unique appeal of lighthouses and their potential as tourist attraction during the 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat. With Modi ji's guidance, this campaign is aimed at rejuvenating our lighthouses to become centre of attractions for tourists and witness the beauty of India's magnificent natural beauty. We believe that these transformed lighthouses will create a vibrant tourist destination showcasing India's rich & unique heritage to the world."

Earlier, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the CII B20 Meet at Surat where he spoke and interacted with the leading members of the business community. Sonowal highlighted key achievements of Narendra Modi government in the past 9 years in different aspects of the society, economy and cultural aspects of India. The Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also called upon the business leaders to invest in the rich inland waterways sector of India in both B2B as well as B2C businesses.

Sonowal called upon the business houses to opt for inland waterways, which is an economical, environmentally safer option, for movement of their cargo. Following the mammoth success of Ganga Vilas, the longest river cruise in the world, Sonowal also called upon for investment in the rich river cruise tourism sector through novel river cruise experiences which can be 'Narmada Vilas', 'Godavari Vilas', 'Mahanadi Vilas', 'Cauvery Vilas' and others. Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Surat's remarkable growth and resilience in the face of challenges is a shining example of India's economic potential, and the strength of our political leadership and vision provided by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. India's G20 presidency is the globalisation and internationalisation of the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Today, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and has grown significantly not just as a consumer market with greater purchasing power, but also as a preferred investment destination. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, propelled by transformative initiatives like National Logistics Policy, Gati Shakti National Masterplan for Multimodal Connectivity, and other such reforms, the Indian infrastructure sector has grown manifold.

"The government is also committed towards supporting transition towards green growth in India's maritime sectors, and have set forth time-bound commitments and investments towards the achievement of the same." he added Speaking about the scope and opportunity to utilise Inland Waterways sector for transformational changes, Union Minister Sonowal added, "I take this opportunity to call all business leaders to come forward & jointly develop new river cruising experiences in India. We must have 'Narmada Vilas', 'Godavari Vilas', 'Mahanadi Vilas', 'Cauvery Vilas' & many more river cruises all across our river-rich nation. For movement of your cargo, take advantage of the inland waterways which is extremely economical and Eco-friendly mode of transportation that was revived under the visionary leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi." (ANI)

