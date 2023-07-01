Shahbad Dairy murder case: Sahil wanted to take revenge for insult, says Delhi Police

In a shocking revelation, the Shahbad Dairy murder case accused Sahil was infuriated due to an insult by the 16-year-old victim in front of her friends. Delhi Police on Saturday said that he wanted to take revenge on the victim as she had used bad words for his sisters. To avenge the insult, he stabbed her until she died.

He also felt insulted because Ajay alias Jhabru threatened him at the behest of the victim, the police said. The Special POCSO court at Rohini took Cognizance of the charge sheet against Sahil filed by Delhi police.

Delhi police have recorded the statement of many witnesses including the deceased's friend who was along with her before the incident. During the investigation, police also recorded the statement of accused Sahil wherein he admitted that he committed the offense in a planned manner and he was searching for the victim to kill her.

It is also revealed that after facing an insult at the hand of the victim and the threat by Jhabru, the accused killed the victim. The police alleged that he called and asked one of his friends to arrange a new SIM card for him. He made a plan and took a knife from his house. He kept waiting near the public toilet of B Block. He was waiting there with his friends and drinking there.

It is alleged that when he saw her coming, he got infuriated and took a knife out of his pocket, and started stabbing her indiscriminately. Due to the stabbing, the victim fell down. Thereafter, the accused attacked her with a stone. The accused then went away from there but then he came back and attacked her once again to make sure that she had died.

Police also recorded the statement of a friend of the deceased with whom she was to go to a birthday function at the house of another girl. She asked her friend to go to the function. She herself went to use the public toilet, where Sahil was waiting to kill her. Delhi police also recorded the statement of Ajay alias Jhabru, who allegedly threatened and harassed the accused. The police said that she also wanted to get out of the relationship with Sahil.

Sahil was enraged as another girl informed him that the victim was with Jhabru till late at night. He thought that the deceased had started an affair with Jhabru. The victim and Jhabru threatened Sahil on the phone and asked him to come near the MLA office where he was insulted. At this point in time, he had decided to kill the victim.

However, the accused has admitted his offense before the police. Meanwhile, he said that he committed a mistake and sought pardon, said the Police. Delhi's Rohini Court on Saturday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Police against Sahil, the accused of the Shahbad dairy murder case, and listed the matter for arguments on the same on July 20.

Sahil was caught for allegedly murdering a minor girl by stabbing her many times and bludgeoning her face with a stone slab on May 28 in the Shahbad Dairy area. This incident occurred in the public's presence and was captured on CCTV camera, and the accused was caught within 24 hours after allegedly committing the crime.

Rohini Court's Fast Track Special Judge (POCSO) Richa Gusain Solanki took Cognizance of the charge sheet of Delhi police. The court has also appointed advocate CM Sangwan as amicus curiae to assist to represent the accused. The matter has been listed for arguments on charge on July 20.

During the hearing, no one was present from his family. Delhi police filed a charge sheet on Tuesday (June 27) against Sahil under section 302 (Murder), 354A (Using criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty), 509 (punishment for insulting a woman by word, gesture or act) IPC, Section 25 and 27 Arms Act and section 12 of POCSO. Section 3 (2)(V) of SC/ST has also been invoked.

Delhi police have filed a 640 pages charge sheet containing scientific evidence such as CCTV footage, voice sample and biological evidence. The charge sheet also contains the FSL Report. A copy of the charge sheet has been supplied to the accused.

As per Delhi police accused Sahil was identified through CCTV footage as the residence of Barwala and was arrested on May 29 from Uttar Prdaesh's Bulandshahr. He is in judicial custody after police interrogation. (ANI)

