Two persons held for stabbing 22-yr-old in front of his father: Delhi Police

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man in front of his father in Dehi Cantonment area, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:04 IST
Vikas and Vanshu after the arrest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man in front of his father in Delhi Cantonment area, police said on Saturday. A video of the killing also went viral on social media.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was recieved on June 24, that two persons have stabbed a man near Barat Ghar, Jharera village, Delhi Cantt. On the receipt of the information, a team of Delhi police with staff reached at spot and came to know that the man with stabbing injuries has been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The deceased was identified as Ashish (22). Ashish's father, an eyewitness, alleged that at about 6 pm on June 24, two persons, Vikas alias Fatti and Vanshu, both resident of Jharera village, came outside of his house and called his deceased son, police said.

Ashish's father, suspected something amiss because the duo accused have a criminal history and decided to follow them and his son. At about 6.30 pm on June 24, Vikas and Vanshu along with the deceased reached near Barat Ghar, where a quarrel broke out between them. Following this, the duo stabbed the 22-year-old," police said, adding that the eyewitness attempted to save his son, but the accused persons fled the spot. In this regard a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Delhi Cantt police station and both the accused persons were arrested, police said further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

