Left Menu

PM lauds contributions of CAs on occasion of Chartered Accountants' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the contributions of Chartered Accountants on occasion of Chartered Accountants' Day.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:12 IST
PM lauds contributions of CAs on occasion of Chartered Accountants' Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the contributions of Chartered Accountants on occasion of Chartered Accountants' Day. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "On #CharteredAccountantsDay, we honour a professional community which is among our nation's key financial architects. Their analytical acumen and steadfast commitment are crucial in strengthening our economy. Their expertise helps build a prosperous and self-reliant India."

July 1 is celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India. The day is observed in order to celebrate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949. The ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in the country.

PM Modi also wished doctors on the occasion of National Doctors' Day. "On DoctorsDay, I express my deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community. Even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience," PM Modi tweeted.

"Their(doctors) dedication goes beyond healing; it gives our society hope and strength," the Prime Minister added. National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year across the country on July 1. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and appreciate health care workers, and medical practitioners for their selfless contribution towards society.

The day helps us understand the importance of doctors in our lives and value them, to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives. The day is celebrated annually the memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy an eminent physician, academician, freedom fighter and politician. Dr Roy was the first Chief Minister of West Bengal after India gained Independence. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023