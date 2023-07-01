Left Menu

MCD responds to reports that Delhi's solid waste is getting dumped in Ghaziabad

Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday clarified that it has awarded the integrated contract for biomining of legacy waste at Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites after the Ghaziabad Mayor seized MCD's trucks over allegedly dumping wastes from Delhi's Ghazipur landfill to the Ghaziabad area.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:33 IST
MCD responds to reports that Delhi's solid waste is getting dumped in Ghaziabad
MCD's trucks seized by Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday clarified that it has awarded the integrated contract for biomining of legacy waste at Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites after the Ghaziabad Mayor seized MCD's trucks over allegedly dumping wastes from Delhi's Ghazipur landfill in the Ghaziabad area. "It is clarified that MCD has awarded the integrated contract of biomining of legacy waste at Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites. Contractors are responsible for bio-mining and disposal of segregated fractions as per applicable guidelines. They have made some arrangements for disposal of Refused derived fuel (RDF) at waste to an energy facility at Ghaziabad", said MCD in an official statement.

The release further stated that MCD is neither dumping any waste at Ghaziabad nor any MCD vehicles have been used. "Processing of RDF is allowed at Waste to Energy plants", the statement added. Earlier on Friday, Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal seized Delhi MCD's trucks over allegedly dumping wastes from Delhi's Ghazipur landfill to the Ghaziabad area.

"I was receiving complaints that in some areas of Ghaziabad, trucks of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are coming and dumping garbage. On reaching the spot, we caught 6 empty trucks of MCD, which were given to the police", the Mayor said. The Mayor further said, "3 trucks were coming full, and they were also caught, when we asked the driver, he told that these trucks were being brought from Ghazipur to Ghaziabad dumping ground. These trucks come more at night. Officials of Ghaziabad's Nagar Nigam Heath Department are also involved...This is going on since last many months...I will take action against all the people who are involved in this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023