MCD responds to reports that Delhi's solid waste is getting dumped in Ghaziabad

Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday clarified that it has awarded the integrated contract for biomining of legacy waste at Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites after the Ghaziabad Mayor seized MCD's trucks over allegedly dumping wastes from Delhi's Ghazipur landfill in the Ghaziabad area. "It is clarified that MCD has awarded the integrated contract of biomining of legacy waste at Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites. Contractors are responsible for bio-mining and disposal of segregated fractions as per applicable guidelines. They have made some arrangements for disposal of Refused derived fuel (RDF) at waste to an energy facility at Ghaziabad", said MCD in an official statement.

The release further stated that MCD is neither dumping any waste at Ghaziabad nor any MCD vehicles have been used. "Processing of RDF is allowed at Waste to Energy plants", the statement added. Earlier on Friday, Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal seized Delhi MCD's trucks over allegedly dumping wastes from Delhi's Ghazipur landfill to the Ghaziabad area.

"I was receiving complaints that in some areas of Ghaziabad, trucks of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are coming and dumping garbage. On reaching the spot, we caught 6 empty trucks of MCD, which were given to the police", the Mayor said. The Mayor further said, "3 trucks were coming full, and they were also caught, when we asked the driver, he told that these trucks were being brought from Ghazipur to Ghaziabad dumping ground. These trucks come more at night. Officials of Ghaziabad's Nagar Nigam Heath Department are also involved...This is going on since last many months...I will take action against all the people who are involved in this." (ANI)

