Karnataka: ED searches 5 locations in Bengaluru, Mandya in Ponzi scheme fraud case

"ED has conducted searches on 27.6.2023 at 5 locations of Bengaluru/Mandya(Karnataka) belonging to M/s Hindustan Infracon India Ltd & related persons in a Ponzi Scheme fraud case. During the searches, various incriminating documents & records of cash transactions were seized", said the ED, on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:39 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday conducted searches at 5 locations in the capital, Bengaluru and the Mandya district, according to the ED. The ED said the locations belonged to Hindustan Infracon India Limited and related persons. The search was conducted in connection with a Ponzi fraud scheme case.

"ED has conducted searches on 27.6.2023 at 5 locations of Bengaluru/Mandya(Karnataka) belonging to M/s Hindustan Infracon India Ltd & related persons in a Ponzi Scheme fraud case. During the searches, various incriminating documents & records of cash transactions were seized", said the ED, on Saturday. A Ponzi scheme fraud tricks investors into making huge investments by promising them massive profits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

