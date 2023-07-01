Left Menu

Delhi: AAP govt promises action after auto driver falls into uncovered pothole and dies

After an autorickshaw driver fell into an undercovered pothole at a flooded Harsh Vihar in the national capital, following heavy monsoon showers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday issued a statement saying it had taken due cognisance of the incident.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:47 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After an autorickshaw driver fell into an undercovered pothole at a flooded Harsh Vihar in the national capital, following heavy monsoon showers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday issued a statement saying it had taken due cognisance of the incident. "The responsibility to maintain these roads, as per prescribed safety standards, lies with the contractor assigned to the road. The government will enquire into the laxity on the part of the contractor and take appropriate action," read a statement issued by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The PWD minister also ordered the strictest possible action against officials found guilty in connection with the incident. As an immediate measure, the Delhi Government said it would enforce a set of upgraded safety norms on priority, which will help strengthen state roads and avoid such mishaps.

Earlier, on Thursday night, an autorickshaw driver died after his auto fell into a pothole on a flooded street in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said. The police received a call around 3.30 am on Friday that a man had died after his autorickshaw fell into a pothole.

On reaching the spot, a police team found the Traffic-sign recognition (TSR) and the front wheel of the auto-rickshaw in the pothole. "We received a call at around 3:30 am today that a man had fallen into an uncovered pothole. As they reached the spot, they found the Traffic-sign recognition (TSR) and the front wheel of the auto-rickshaw inside the hole. The driver couldn't sight the pothole because of the waterlogging from the rain and drove his vehicle into it," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-East, Joy Tirkey, told ANI.

"The pothole was filled with water and the auto-rickshaw driver accidentally fell into it. An FIR will be registered once we receive the post-mortem report," he added. Meanwhile, light to heavy rainfall lashed several areas of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius.

Some parts of the national capital reported extensive waterlogging after the rains. The monsoon arrived in the national capital two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

