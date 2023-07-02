Left Menu

Newly appointed Tamil Nadu DGP meets CM MK Stalin

Jiwal succeeded C Sylendra Babu who retired on June 30.

02-07-2023
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly appointed Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu Shankar Jiwal on Saturday met with Chief Minister MK Stalin at his camp office in Chennai. Jiwal succeeded C Sylendra Babu who retired on June 30.

Greater Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore also met Chief Minister. Jiwal is a native of Uttarakhand and is a 1990 Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer. In 1993, he was posted as the ASP of Mannargudi, and in 1995 he became the SP of Salem district. The very next year, he was made the Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the then-governor of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

