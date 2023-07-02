Indian Army flags off Motorcycle Expedition from Kohima to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Indian Army flagged off the first-of-its-kind Motorcycle Expedition from Kohima to Kargil (K2K) on Sunday to mark the celebrations of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, an official statement said. "Commemorating the celebrations of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Lt Gen RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command and Colonel of the Kumaon, Naga Regiments and Kumaon Scouts flagged off the first of its kind Motorcycle Expedition undertaken by the Indian Army from Kohima to Kargil (K2K) from Kohima on Sunday," the statement said.

According to the statement, the expedition will be flagged-in on Kargil Vijay Diwas (26 Jul 2023) at Kargil War Memorial. Addressing the gathering the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Rana Pratap Kalita

stated, "The expedition is being conducted to commemorate the commencement of 25 years of Operation Vijay wherein the Brave Naga Warriors enriched the soil of our Northern Borders by their blood towards safeguarding the territorial integrity of our motherland". The GOC-in-C said that the expedition is led by the valiant Mashkoh Warriors and will traverse over 3700 Kms from Kohima to Kargil through mesmerizing and challenging landscapes passing through 8 States and 2 Union Territories.

He said, "The team has taken the honorous task of collecting the soil from the villages of our fallen heroes of the Kargil War, along the entire route and carrying them as a tribute to the Kargil War Memorial in Dras." "The team will also interact with all sections of society enroute, highlighting the role of the Indian Army in nation-building, motivating youth and addressing the grievances of Ex-servicemen and Veer Naris," he added. (ANI)

