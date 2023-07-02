Left Menu

Maharashtra: car veers off flyover in Nagpur and fell on railway track, 5 injured

A speeding car veered off the Borkhedi flyover in Nagpur and fell on the railway track on Sunday morning leaving 5 people travelling in the car injured. The injured were rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment.

A speeding car veered off the Borkhedi flyover in Nagpur and fell on the railway track on Sunday morning leaving five people travelling in the car injured. The injured were rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment. "Today at around 7.30 am, a speeding car fell on the railway track from the Borkhedi flyover in Nagpur. 5 people travelling in the car were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to a local private hospital for treatment," Butibori Police said.

After receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and started rescuing the passengers with the help of the locals. The police said that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

