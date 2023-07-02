Left Menu

Telangana: PM Modi to visit Telangana on July 8, hold public meeting in Warangal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on July 8 to participate in several official programmes and a Public meeting in Warangal, said Telangana BJP leadership.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on July 8 to participate in several official programmes and a public meeting in Warangal, said Telangana BJP leadership. BJP Spokesperson Prakash Reddy speaking to ANI briefed about the visit of PM Modi to Telangana on July 8 and about the public meeting in Warangal.

The BJP leader said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Telangana on July 8 to inaugurate three National Highways. The main program is laying the foundation stone for a wagon manufacturing unit in Warangal. It was a commitment by the BJP government." The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the wagon manufacturing unit. The budget has already been allocated in the last budget.

Prakash Reddy said that more than 3,000 people will get jobs in this project. It will also certainly boost the industrial development in Warangal, he added. "The project was delayed because of the delay in handing over the land and other legal problems. However, the issues are resolved now. The project will be completed within a short time. As part of this, Telangana BJP is planning to organize a public meeting there," Reddy said.

The BJP spokesperson said that the meeting is to convey the development activities and welfare activities done by the Modi government. "PM Modi will participate in the public meeting and give the message to the people of Telangana about the commitment of the government to the people of Telangana for its development and completing the bifurcation promises made during the bifurcation act," Reddy said.

"The Prime Minister will also explain what the BJP government is doing for Telangana. The Prime Minister will keep coming to Hyderabad and Telangana again. The public meeting will be a grand success," Reddy said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

