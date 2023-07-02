Left Menu

Gujarat rains: Amit Shah speaks to CM Patel, says "govt stands with people in difficult time"

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:34 IST
Gujarat rains: Amit Shah speaks to CM Patel, says "govt stands with people in difficult time"
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the flood-like situation prevailing in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and said the Centre and the state government are standing with people in this difficult time. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, officials said.

"The government is working hard to provide all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation that has arisen in many places due to heavy rains in Gujarat. I have spoken to the CM. NDRF and SDRF teams and local administration are engaged in helping people in these areas. The central government and the state government are standing with the people in this difficult time," Shah said in a tweet. Heavy rains have affected normal life in several parts of Gujarat, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages, leading to a flood-like situation.

Several parts of Gujarat were inundated by heavy rains, creating flood-like conditions in low-lying areas. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with the advance of the southwest monsoon over nearly all parts of the country, most places are set to receive widespread rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023