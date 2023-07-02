Left Menu

Trinamool worker shot dead in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

The incident took place on Saturday night in Phulmalanch village panchayat area of Basanti police station.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:42 IST
Trinamool worker shot dead in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly shot dead in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, the police said. According to sources, the victim, identified as Ziarul Molla (40), was found lying with a bullet injury on his head on the side of the road at Basanti police station.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the Phulmalanch village panchayat area in the limits of Basanti police station. According to family and police sources, Ziarul Molla, a youth Trinamool activist of Khirishkhali village of Ramachandrakhali panchayat, came to Canning on Saturday and was returning home that night when unidentified miscreants fire shot at him in the dark at night in Chatrakhalighagramari area of Phulmalanch panchayat.

Ziarul was shot in the head, they said. Speaking about the incident, the son of the deceased Trinamool worker, Mizanur Molla said, "My father used to be a youth worker. Those who shot and killed him should be punished."

Meanwhile, Canning Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dibakar Das said that the family of the deceased has been asked to file a complaint. "The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a probe into the incident has been initiated," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

