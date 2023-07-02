Left Menu

Minor "sexually assaulted" on pretext of marriage in Bihar; police register case

Following the complaint, a First Information Report under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6 of the POCSO has been registered at the Roop Nagar police station, New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:58 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has registered a case of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act on a complaint filed by a 16-year-old girl, officials said on Monday. As per the complaint, the accused, whom she met during a wedding, exploited her physically on the pretext of marriage, police said.

The alleged incident took place in Kaithinia in Bihar,s Madhubani district In her complaint, the victim stated that she went home to Bihar with her parents before Holi to attend the wedding of one of her friend's brother.

The parents of the victim are working as maids, police said. "Later, when the family returned to Delhi, she fell sick on June 29. The girl was detected pregnant following the preliminary medical examination," police said.

Following the complaint, a First Information Report under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6 of the POCSO has been registered at the Roop Nagar police station, New Delhi. More details are awaited (ANI).

