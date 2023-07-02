Left Menu

Vice-chief of army staff visits forward areas of Kargil, pays homage to fallen jawans

VCOAS also laid a wreath at the Kargil & Rezang La War Memorial in the Leh district of Ladakh and paid homage to the jawans.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:01 IST
Vice-chief of army staff visits forward areas of Kargil, pays homage to fallen jawans
Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), on Saturday visited the forward areas of Kargil and Fukche, the Army said in a statement.

VCOAS also laid a wreath at the Kargil & Rezang La War Memorial in the Leh district of Ladakh in memory of the fallen jawans.

"Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) visited the forward areas of Kargil & Fukche. He interacted with troops & applauded them for their high morale & professionalism," the Army said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023