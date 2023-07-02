Left Menu

Pak-operated 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case: NIA raids 5 locations in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at five places in Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in connection with 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', a radicalized module being run by Pakistan-based suspects.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:06 IST
Pak-operated 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case: NIA raids 5 locations in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at five places in Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in connection with 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', a radicalized module being run by Pakistan-based suspects. The agency searched one place in Darbhanga and two in Patna in Bihar, one in Surat (Gujarat), and one in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). The raids were conducted at the premises of these suspects across three states. Incriminating material, including digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards), SIM cards and documents were seized during the raids, said the NIA. The case came to light after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, of Phulwarisharif area of Patna district by the Bihar Police, which registered it on July 14, last year. The NIA took over the case and re-registered it on July 22, last year and Marghoob was chargesheeted on January 6 this year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. "The accused was found to be a member of the Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was operated by Pakistan-based operatives, with the objective of radicalizing impressionable youth for the establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over Indian territory," said the NIA. Investigations revealed that Marghoob was the admin of a WhatsApp Group 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', created by a Pakistani national named Zain.

"Marghoob had added many Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Yemeni nationals to the Group with the aim of establishing sleeper cells in the country for carrying out terrorist activities," said the NIA. It further said that the accused had created various social media groups of the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' on WhatsApp, Telegram and BiP Messenger.

"He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of 'BDGhazwa E HindBD' and had added Bangladeshi nationals to it." Further investigations showed that various suspects involved in the case were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and were involved in propagating the idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind, said the NIA. "Further NIA investigations in the case are in progress," added the agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023