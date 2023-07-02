UP: Encounter between police and miscreants in Noida, one injured

A goon was injured allegedly in an encounter that took place between the police and miscreants wanted in connection to a case of loot at Sector 113 area in Uttar Pradesh's Noida late on Saturday night, officials said. According to police, the injured goon was among the three accused wanted in connection to a case of looting. While one accused was shot, two others managed to abscond from the spot in the encounter.

The accused allegedly looted cash, jewelry, a mobile phone, and a four-wheeler from a man, on the basis of which a case was registered. Five teams were formed to investigate the incident. Additional DCP Shakti Awasthi said that on June 30, a case was registered at Sector 113 police station on the basis of a complaint regarding loot of valuable items including a gold chain, cash, jewelry, and a four-wheeler.

"Police received information about the presence of the suspects in the Sector 113 area," he said adding that following this a team reached there. Officials said that the miscreants started firing after they were surrounded by the police team, and one of them sustained a bullet injury in the police's retaliatory firing. Two others managed to flee from the spot.

"The injured accused has been taken to a hospital. A car, pistol, and cartridges were recovered from him," they added. (ANI)

