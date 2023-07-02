Five injured after clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Ranchi

At least five people were injured after a clash erupted on Saturday late-night between two groups over hitting a parked bike in the Harmu area of Ranchi. Subhanshu Jain, SP City, Ranchi said, "A shopkeeper alleged that someone had damaged his bike. The shopkeeper demanded compensation from the person resulting in a fight between the two sides."

"Some people were injured. The market committee chairman who came to resolve the dispute was also injured. FIR has been registered. Legal action will be taken to send the culprits to jail," he added. The matter escalated to such an extent that people from one side gheraoed the Argora police station. Police forces have been deployed in the area and are patrolling continuously the Harmu market in Ranchi.

The police had to resort to lathi charges to disperse the crowd. They patrolled the entire area even at midnight to maintain law and order in the area. (ANI)

