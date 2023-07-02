Left Menu

Five injured after clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Subhanshu Jain, SP City, Ranchi said, "A shopkeeper alleged that someone had damaged his bike. The shopkeeper demanded compensation from the person resulting in a fight between the two sides."

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:40 IST
Five injured after clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Ranchi
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people were injured after a clash erupted on Saturday late-night between two groups over hitting a parked bike in the Harmu area of Ranchi. Subhanshu Jain, SP City, Ranchi said, "A shopkeeper alleged that someone had damaged his bike. The shopkeeper demanded compensation from the person resulting in a fight between the two sides."

"Some people were injured. The market committee chairman who came to resolve the dispute was also injured. FIR has been registered. Legal action will be taken to send the culprits to jail," he added. The matter escalated to such an extent that people from one side gheraoed the Argora police station. Police forces have been deployed in the area and are patrolling continuously the Harmu market in Ranchi.

The police had to resort to lathi charges to disperse the crowd. They patrolled the entire area even at midnight to maintain law and order in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023