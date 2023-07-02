Chennai: IAF Vice Chief AP Singh reviews operational preparedness, takes sortie in Su-30 MKI

Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal AP Singh on Saturday and embarked on a flight aboard a Sukhoi 30 MKI combat aircraft at the Air Force station Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, IAF officials said. He reviewed the operational preparedness of the base and interacted with air warriors, the officials further informed.

"Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal AP Singh visited the Air Force Station Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu on July 1 and flew a sortie in Su-30 MKI combat aircraft and reviewed the operational preparedness of the base. He also interacted with air warriors of the station," IAF officials said. AP Singh took over as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force earlier this year.

He succeeded Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, who retired on January 31, 2023, after more than 39 years of illustrious service. (ANI)

