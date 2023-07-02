Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar to visit Assam on July 4 to address IIT Guwahati's 25th convocation

The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will visit Assam on July 4 to address the 25th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati as the Chief Guest.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will visit Assam on July 4 to address the 25th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati as the Chief Guest. Upon his arrival in the state, he will visit the Kamakhya temple to offer prayers. During his daylong visit, Vice President Dhankhar will also interact with the students of IIT in the capital, Guwahati, read Vice President's Secretariat press release.

The Vice President will accompany the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria; the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma and other dignitaries. Significantly, the first convocation ceremony of the IIT Guwahati was held in 1999 where 63 students were handed over their degrees.

In the last 25 years, more than 20,000 students have graduated from IIT Guwahati. This year the Institute will mark its Convocation Silver Jubilee by enriching Science and Technology through the enhancement of knowledge and performing cutting-edge research where 1990 students will be graduating in the presence of their families, faculty, staff and other dignitaries. (ANI)

