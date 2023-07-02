Left Menu

Mundra Port anchors 400-metre MV MSC Hamburg vessel

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd APSEZ on Sunday said its Mundra Port in Gujarat has anchored or berthed one of the longest container ships in the world.MV MSC Hamburg is 399 metres long and 54 metres wide vessel. The vessel dimension equals 4 football fields, APSEZ said in a statement.Mundra anchors one of the longest vessel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:19 IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Sunday said its Mundra Port in Gujarat has anchored or berthed one of the longest container ships in the world.

MV MSC Hamburg is 399 metres long and 54 metres wide vessel. The vessel dimension equals 4 football fields, APSEZ said in a statement.

''Mundra anchors one of the longest vessel. MV MSC Hamburg vessel dimension equals 4 football fields,'' it said. The MV MSC Hamburg, a container ship built in 2015, anchored at the Mundra Port on July 2, 2023. Its carrying capacity is 15,908 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), APSEZ said. Mudra Port has resumed all its services after the temporary suspension of operations ordered by the government due to cyclone Biparjoy. The flagship port of APSEZ is the largest integrated transport utility in India and a part of the diversified Adani Group.

