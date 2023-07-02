Andhra Pradesh: Medical student found dead in college hostel in Nellore

A woman medical student was found dead in the hostel of a medical college in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. It is suspected that she committed suicide by hanging, according to the Police. "The deceased was identified as Chaitanya, 23, a resident of Palasa of Srikakulam district. Chaitanya, who was married two months back, was working as a house surgeon at Narayana Medical College in Nellore. A case has been registered for unnatural death and an investigation has been started," said the police.

Chaitanya was found hanging in the college hostel room on Sunday morning by hostel mates who immediately informed the incident to the authorities. Police sources said that in their preliminary investigation, it is found that there were quarrels between Chaitanya and her husband. (ANI)

