Delhi: Jeweller robbed in Bindapur area of Dwarka

A jeweller was robbed in the Bindapur area of Dwarka on Saturday night. Jewellery and cash worth Rs 20,000 were looted, according to Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A jeweller was robbed in the Bindapur area of Dwarka on Saturday night. Jewellery and cash worth Rs 20,000 were looted, according to Delhi Police. Police said they had received information about the incident on Saturday night, after which they started the investigation.

According to police sources, the jeweller was passing through the Bindapur area when two miscreants fired several rounds and looted the money. Delhi police said that they have identified the accused and they will be caught soon. "The investigation is going on," said the police.

Police are gathering information about the crime. (ANI)

