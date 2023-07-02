Left Menu

"Very good development": BJP's Yediyurappa after Ajit Pawar joins NDA govt in Maharashtra

"This is a very good development, I welcome that development in Maharashtra...I am happy about the decision and the people of Maharashtra are also happy...", Yediyurappa said.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:41 IST
"Very good development": BJP's Yediyurappa after Ajit Pawar joins NDA govt in Maharashtra
former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar along with eight party leaders joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that this is a very good development. "This is a very good development, I welcome that development in Maharashtra...I am happy about the decision and the people of Maharashtra are also happy...", Yediyurappa said.

In a dramatic turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar along with eight party leaders joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar justified his party's decision to join the NDA government in Maharashtra and emphasized that the country has progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He explained that the decision was taken as they intend to contest the upcoming polls with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP), which is why we have taken this decision," he said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state's double-engine government has now become "triple-engine and it will run like a bullet train". CM Shinde said to the media, "Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become a triple-engine and now it will run like a bullet train. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra."

Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Bhaidas Patil took oath at Raj Bhawan today. According to the party sources, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has the backing of 40 NCP MLAs & 6 NCP MLCs.

MLAs accompanying Ajit Pawar to Raj Bhawan were upset with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's 'unilateral' decision to share the stage and ally with Rahul Gandhi at the opposition unity meet in Bihar's Patna last month, as per the sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023