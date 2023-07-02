Left Menu

Delhi LG approves extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees

Delhi LG, V.K. Saxena has approved the extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees and the continuation of 476 part-time Vocational Teachers along with the extension of 44 temporary posts of Disaster Management Personnel and re-engagement of 24 contractual Welfare Officers, said an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 23:29 IST
Delhi LG approves extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees
Delhi LG, V.K. Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi LG, V.K. Saxena has approved the extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees and the continuation of 476 part-time Vocational Teachers along with the extension of 44 temporary posts of Disaster Management Personnel and re-engagement of 24 contractual Welfare Officers, said an official statement. He has approved proposals to this effect, duly submitted by the Health, Education, Revenue and Social Welfare Departments with instructions that the permanent posts be filled as per regular processes within a fixed time frame, not exceeding a year and that the existing contractual employees be given, a one-time relaxation for getting absorbed through the open process of regular recruitment, added the statement. On the proposals received from the Health and Family Welfare Department, Saxena has also approved the grant of promotion to 08 Medical Officers (Homeopathic) to Senior Medical Officers, 01 Senior Medical Officer (Homeopathic) to Chief Medical Officer (Homeopathic) and 23 Chief Medical Officer (NFSG) to Chief Medical Officer (SAG) (Homeopathic) with effect from date mentioned against each, under Delhi Health Services General Duty Medical Officers (Homoeopathy) Rules, 2016. The Lieutenant Governor also accorded his approval to extend the contractual tenure of 777 para-medical technical staff for one year, which will be effective from 01.07.2023 or till they avail the one-time opportunity to apply for open recruitment through DSSSB without any age bar, mentioned the official statement.

LG also instructed that the vacant posts against which these contractual employees are hired, be notified and tests be conducted for regular appointments within a specific time frame. The Health Department will provide an Action Taken Report within the next three months. The proposal of the Education Department seeking continuation of 476 (458 Qualified and 18 Non-Qualified) Part-Time Vocational Teachers (PTVTs) in Government Schools of the GNCTD for the year 2023-24 was also approved by Saxena, read the official statement further. These decisions are taken on proposals duly received from the concerned departments, unlike the ad-hoc manner in which it was done in the past, apart from providing relief to employees also opening more than 1300 posts for regular permanent appointments for aspiring youth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023