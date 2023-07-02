Delhi LG approves extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees

Delhi LG, V.K. Saxena has approved the extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees and the continuation of 476 part-time Vocational Teachers along with the extension of 44 temporary posts of Disaster Management Personnel and re-engagement of 24 contractual Welfare Officers, said an official statement. He has approved proposals to this effect, duly submitted by the Health, Education, Revenue and Social Welfare Departments with instructions that the permanent posts be filled as per regular processes within a fixed time frame, not exceeding a year and that the existing contractual employees be given, a one-time relaxation for getting absorbed through the open process of regular recruitment, added the statement. On the proposals received from the Health and Family Welfare Department, Saxena has also approved the grant of promotion to 08 Medical Officers (Homeopathic) to Senior Medical Officers, 01 Senior Medical Officer (Homeopathic) to Chief Medical Officer (Homeopathic) and 23 Chief Medical Officer (NFSG) to Chief Medical Officer (SAG) (Homeopathic) with effect from date mentioned against each, under Delhi Health Services General Duty Medical Officers (Homoeopathy) Rules, 2016. The Lieutenant Governor also accorded his approval to extend the contractual tenure of 777 para-medical technical staff for one year, which will be effective from 01.07.2023 or till they avail the one-time opportunity to apply for open recruitment through DSSSB without any age bar, mentioned the official statement.

LG also instructed that the vacant posts against which these contractual employees are hired, be notified and tests be conducted for regular appointments within a specific time frame. The Health Department will provide an Action Taken Report within the next three months. The proposal of the Education Department seeking continuation of 476 (458 Qualified and 18 Non-Qualified) Part-Time Vocational Teachers (PTVTs) in Government Schools of the GNCTD for the year 2023-24 was also approved by Saxena, read the official statement further. These decisions are taken on proposals duly received from the concerned departments, unlike the ad-hoc manner in which it was done in the past, apart from providing relief to employees also opening more than 1300 posts for regular permanent appointments for aspiring youth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)