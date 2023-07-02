Left Menu

Light to moderate rain likely at several districts in TN in next 4 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that Tamil Nadu will likely receive light to moderate rainfall in several districts in the next 4 days.

02-07-2023
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that Tamil Nadu will likely receive light to moderate rainfall in several districts in the next 4 days. According to the IMD, a gyre zonal circulation prevails over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and also due to the variation in speed of the westerly wind Tamil Nadu will experience light to moderate rainfall at many places in the coming days.

"On July 3, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranippet, Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry districts", the IMD said in a statement. The statement further said that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 4.

"On July 4, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts will experience heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places and Tirupur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts will receive heavy rainfall at one or two places", the statement added. Also, on July 5, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. "Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi districts will experience heavy rainfall", the release stated.

"Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal. Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul districts received heavy rainfall at one or two places", the statement said. Meanwhile, the sky will remain mostly cloudy for the next 24 hours in Chennai and other suburbs, informed the IMD.

"A few parts of the city may experience moderate rain with thunder and lightning. Heavy rain is likely at a few places. The maximum temperature will be around 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27 degree Celsius", the statement said. The statement further said that fishermen are advised not to go inside the sea for these days.

