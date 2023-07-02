Punjab Police conducts Cordon and Search Operation under name 'OPS Vigil-II' in state

Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) under the name of 'OPS Vigil-II' at vulnerable places including Railway Stations, Bus Stands and Hotels, Sarais is situated around the 28 Police districts of the state. The operation was conducted on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

"Apart from carrying out checking at Bus Stands and Railway Stations, over 550 well-coordinated Strong Inter-State and Inter-District Nakas, were also set up under the supervision of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public," an official statement said. "Over 7500 Police Personnel were involved to carry out this operation, which was conducted in a synchronised manner from 7 am to 3 pm across the state. All the CPs/SSPs were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay strong 'nakas' at district/city sealing points," it added.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Range Inspector Generals of Police (IGsP). Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that SP-level officers were deputed to conduct a search of the Railway Stations and Bus Stands, while, DSP-level officers were deputed at all the Nakas.

"We had strictly instructed all the Police Personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicle during the course of this operation," he said. He said that Police teams have carried out CASO at 141 Railway Stations and 219 Bus Stands, besides conducting checking at 926 hotels, 172 Sarais and 166 Dharamshalas during the operation.

"Police teams have also checked 9521 two-wheelers and 7122 four-wheelers," he said. Sharing outcomes of the operation, the Special DGP said that the Police teams have registered 116 FIRs and arrested 141 persons after recovering 1.15 Kg heroin, 37 Kg Poppy Husk, 243-litre Illicit Liquor, six pistols/revolvers, besides recovering Rs 7.02 lakhs of drug money from their possession.

The Police said that it arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs), he said, while adding that 1826 suspicious persons were also rounded up for questioning during the operation. (ANI)

