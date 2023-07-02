Left Menu

Assam: Three killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Nagaon, investigation underway

"Three people, including two children, who were travelling by motorcycle died in the accident", said Bipin Borah, a Police Officer in Nagaon.

Assam: Three killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Nagaon, investigation underway
Three persons, including two children, died after a dumper truck hit their motorcycle in the Nagaon district, on Sunday, the Police informed. According to the police, the incident took place in the Doboka area in the Nagaon district where a dumper truck hit a motorcycle from the back side.

"Three people, including two children, who were travelling by motorcycle died in the accident", said Bipin Borah, a Police Officer in Nagaon. Borah added that the police arrested the truck driver.

"We have seized the truck and also apprehended the driver. The truck hit the motorcycle from the back side. The deceased persons are yet to be identified", said Police Officer, Borah. Meanwhile, the bodies were sent to the Nagaon civil hospital for post-mortem. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

