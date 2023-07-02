Left Menu

J-K: IAF rescues two stranded mountaineers from Thajwas Glacier

"In a swift and successful operation today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries," an official statement said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by the ground party in an inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation resorted to," it added. IAF said that Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and the operation was controlled. (ANI)

"Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by the ground party in an inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation resorted to," it added. IAF said that Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and the operation was controlled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

