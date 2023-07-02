3 killed after truck hits motorcycle from rear in Assam's Nagaon

Three people including two children died after a dumper truck hit a motorcycle from the rear in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday. The incident took place in the Doboka area in Nagaon district where a dumper truck hit a motorcycle.

Bipin Borah, a police officer at Doboka police station said that three people including two children who were traveling in the motorcycle died in the accident. "We have seized the truck and also apprehended the driver. The truck hit the motorcycle from the back side. The deceased persons are yet to be identified," the police officer said.

Meanwhile, police sent the bodies to Nagaon civil hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)

