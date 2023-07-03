Bengal poll violence: Governor consoles deceased TMC worker's family over phone

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with the family of Trinamool Congress worker Ziarul Molla who was shot dead in Basanti on Saturday. The Governor who was on his way back from Cooch Behar assured the bereaved family of all help, a video released from the Raj Bhavan showed.

The TMC worker was found lying with a bullet injury on his head on the side of the road at Basanti police station. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Phulmalanch village panchayat area in the limits of Basanti police station. According to family and police sources, the young Trinamool worker of Khirishkhali village of Ramachandrakhali panchayat, came to Canning on Saturday and was returning home that night when unidentified miscreants shot at him in the Chatrakhalighagramari area of Phulmalanch panchayat. Ziarul was shot in the head, they said.

Earlier on Sunday, Governor Bose paid a visit to a private hospital in Cooch Behar to meet the injured in the violence at Dinhata. The Governor also spoke to the Cooch Behar superintendent of Police and the district magistrate. The West Bengal Governor also spoke to the hospital authorities asking them to ensure the "best treatment" for the five injured, who had been shifted to the private healthcare facility from the Dinhata hospital.

Earlier, on Friday, he called up deceased Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Babu Haque's brother, Rahmat Ali, enquiring after the bereaved family and promising all assistance. In fresh violence ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls, clashes had broken out between the TMC and BJP workers in Dinhata, resulting in the death of Babu Haque, who was identified as a TMC worker.

The state has seen several incidents of violence around the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls as well as after, including one where crude bombs were allegedly hurled at a Block Development Office (BDO) at Ahmadpur in Birbhum district. A TMC worker was also allegedly beaten to death in the Malda district. The panchayat elections will be held in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled on July 11. The polls are likely to see a fierce tussle for control of local administrations between the ruling TMC and the BJP and will be a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

