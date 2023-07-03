Left Menu

Delhi: Two arrested for dancing with firearms in hand on video

"On June 30, a video came to our notice in which two persons are seen dancing with Asalha (gun). While taking action in the case, two boys (Vishal, and Prashant) have been arrested. Arms Act case has also been registered," said Rajesh Dev, DCP South East, Delhi.

Delhi: Two arrested for dancing with firearms in hand on video
Rajesh Dev, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two men after a video of them went viral on social media where they were seen dancing at a party with firearms in their hands. On June 30, a video went viral where two boys were seen showing firearms and live cartridges while dancing at a party.

As per information, these boys were residents of Gautam Puri, Badarpur area of Delhi. The police analyzed dossiers of criminals and it was found that one person in the viral video was Vishal alias Bittal.

"On the night of July 1 at around 10.30 pm we apprehended two people, Vishal alias Bittal and Prashant. The person dancing in the video is Vishal and he also has a case registered against him in the past," he added. The DCP further informed, "The other boy Prashant was displaying the cartridge. We took it seriously because such activities on social media platforms are not acceptable at all. Police took immediate action on it. We have arrested both criminals after identifying them. We registered a case under the arms act on July 1."

This was part of an ongoing drive against criminals, DCP informed. On July 1 at about 9.30 PM, the police got secret information that Vishal alias Bittal along with his associate would come to the Bus Stand in Badarpur.

According to the information received, the police laid a trap at about 10.50 pm. Two persons, Vishal (19) and Prashant (18) were apprehended. One country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from them.

On interrogation, they disclosed that on June 30, there was a party on the occasion of Prashant's Birthday. Hence they made a reel in which they danced with a weapon. (ANI)

